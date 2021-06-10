The Reason Why Kamala Harris' Awkward Laugh Has Landed Her In Hot Water

Despite the fact that Vice President Kamala Harris has received positive reviews for the first few months of her White House tenure according to a number of official polls, it seems a recent trip to foreign soil has made her the target of media scrutiny. The reason? It all apparently boils down to one trait in particular: her laugh.

According to a June 9 report by The New York Post, both members of the media and officials from President Joe Biden's administration have expressed confusion over Harris' performance during her current trip to Mexico and Guatemala, which, per the tabloid, has left them "quietly perplexed." Harris' tour, which began in early June, marks her first foray into diplomatic travel abroad as vice president. But despite the goodwill efforts the tour is meant to put forth, critics of Harris have made their concerns known — and her laugh during questions with the press during certain responses isn't helping the cause.

So what's the story with Vice President Kamala Harris' laugh? Read on after the jump to find out all the details.