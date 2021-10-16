Why Is Whitney Way Thore's Brother Warning Her About Her Boyfriend?
Whitney Way Thore, star of TLC's "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," brings her charm and humor to the world of reality TV, along with lots of drama. Fans watched Whitney go through the pain of her deteriorating relationship with Chase Severino.
Whitney took to Instagram on May 21, 2020 to announce that she and her fiance had parted ways. "Chase reconnected with a woman with whom he has had a long history," Whitney wrote. "Chase recently told me this information and the fact that it had resulted in a pregnancy. Chase will be a father in October."
In a post-breakup episode of the show, Chase revealed to Whitney that he was engaged, according to People. While the news was obviously shocking to Whitney, she took it in stride and began her own romance, with her French tutor. The relationship made some fans concerned, and now Whitney's brother is jumping in with a warning for her.
Whitney's brother wants her to find someone who will show up
In an October episode of "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," Whitney Way Thore vacations in Maine with her family. Whitney's new relationship with her French tutor, who lives in Paris, becomes a contentious topic between Whitney and her brother, Hunter, per People. Whitney had invited her new beau on the vacation, but he didn't come, and this was a red flag for Hunter. Even more, the Frenchman has remained a mystery to fans. As Distractify notes, Whitney has kept his identity private.
While Whitney defended her stance, saying that they had been in communication for eight months, Hunter said: "I do think that sometimes you move a little too fast, and I've been there for you, and I've seen some other relationships you've had blow up. And I care about you, you're my sister."
In a confessional, Hunter listed Whitney's previous relationships in light of her new one and said: "I see all the red flags that Whitney doesn't. I saw them with Avi, I saw them with Lenny, I saw them with Chase, and I see them with 'the Frenchman.' This guy seems like a catfish." Hunter wants Whitney to find a guy who will show up for her. But it looks like Whitney's relationship with the Frenchman is still going strong, despite Hunter's warnings — Whitney posted a photo of herself in Paris with her mystery man in August, with his face blurred out.