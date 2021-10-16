What We Know About Sean Penn Getting Divorced Again

Sean Penn's third wife, Leila George, has filed for divorce after one year of marriage. TMZ reported the Australian-American actor filed divorce papers in Los Angeles on October 15. The outlet reported the celebrity couple got married in their home in July 2020, after dating for four years.

Twenty-nine-year-old George is the daughter of American actor Vincent D'Onofrio and Australian actor Greta Scacchi, per the Evening Standard. George and Penn have a 31-year age difference. The "Mystic River" actor is 61, while George is one year younger than Penn's daughter, Dylan Penn. (Sean Penn is also just one year younger than D'Onofrio.)

Before tying the knot with George in 2020, Penn was married to Madonna from 1985 to 1989 and to Robin Wright from 1996 to 2010, per Closer Weekly. Penn and Wright share two children, daughter Dylan and son Hopper Penn. Here's what we know about Penn getting divorced again.