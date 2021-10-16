What We Know About Sean Penn Getting Divorced Again
Sean Penn's third wife, Leila George, has filed for divorce after one year of marriage. TMZ reported the Australian-American actor filed divorce papers in Los Angeles on October 15. The outlet reported the celebrity couple got married in their home in July 2020, after dating for four years.
Twenty-nine-year-old George is the daughter of American actor Vincent D'Onofrio and Australian actor Greta Scacchi, per the Evening Standard. George and Penn have a 31-year age difference. The "Mystic River" actor is 61, while George is one year younger than Penn's daughter, Dylan Penn. (Sean Penn is also just one year younger than D'Onofrio.)
Before tying the knot with George in 2020, Penn was married to Madonna from 1985 to 1989 and to Robin Wright from 1996 to 2010, per Closer Weekly. Penn and Wright share two children, daughter Dylan and son Hopper Penn. Here's what we know about Penn getting divorced again.
Sean Penn said his wife made him a "better person"
People reported that Sean Penn and Leila George's romance was "on and off" over the years they were together. A source close to the couple told People that isolating together during the pandemic brought them closer. The outlet noted that Penn and George had worked together setting up COVID-19 testing sites in Los Angeles.
The actor confirmed his marriage to George during an August 2020 interview on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." Penn said, "We did a COVID wedding. By that I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom, we were at the house, my two children and her brother, and we did it that way."
That same month, during an interview on the "Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard" podcast, Penn said, "Leila certainly pushes stuff to the surface that has to be understood for me to be better at stuff — a better person, better communicator."