What Was Cynthia Bailey Obsessed With Asking Teresa Giudice About?

Cynthia Bailey appeared on "Access Hollywood's Housewives Nightcap" and spoke about "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girl Trip." Cynthia said how pleasantly surprised she was by bonding with Teresa Giudice, since she was "kind of afraid of her" getting into it. "She's the sweetest woman. Like, one of the sweetest people I know, and I'm so excited to call her a friend," Cynthia said of Teresa. "I think we connected for a number of reasons, but I love the fact that she's so happy. She's so happy and she's so in love. And I, you know, am happy and in love as well. And it's just such a beautiful space to see her in."

But one topic Cynthia couldn't get enough of was asking Teresa about her time in jail. As a refresher, Teresa served 11 months in 2015 for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud, per People. "I've got to be honest, I was very obsessed [with] asking her about jail," Cynthia admitted. "Like, I just couldn't wait to get her by herself and be like, 'Girl, what was jail like?' 'So what did you do in there?' 'What did you eat?' I needed to know everything and she was so giving and transparent."

"Look, I don't want to spoil too much," Cynthia added, "but I'll just say that she was one of the ladies that I was definitely the most interested in getting to know, and I was so surprised [by] how much we actually had in common."