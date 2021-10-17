What Did Donald Trump Just Say About Hunter Biden's New Career?

Former President Donald Trump has mocked Joe Biden's son, Hunter, for his artistic aspirations after it was announced that his paintings will be put on display at a New York gallery this fall, the New York Post reported. "While I have never painted before, Hunter has inspired me to immediately begin painting because I've always felt I have a talent at that, and could surely get at least $2 million dollars per canvas—and probably a lot more," Trump said in an emailed statement on October 15, adding, "I will begin immediately. Our Country is crooked as hell!"

Hunter's art exhibition has caused much controversy with critics claiming that his art pieces are overpriced and aren't worth the money, according to Politico. His father has also come under fire for conflicts of interest, as it's been speculated that buyers who buy Hunter's paintings might gain political affiliations. However, the White House said that buyers' identities are unknown, per the New York Post.

As for Hunter, he isn't bothered by the critics. "I never set my prices — what my art was going to cost, what it costs, or how much it would be priced at," he said on the "Nota Bene: This Week in the Art World" podcast (via CBS News). "...I do know enough the value of an artist's work is not necessarily determined by the price but the price is completely subjective."