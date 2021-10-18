Charmaine Bey Reveals Why She Publicly Protested Against R. Kelly - Exclusive
"Black Ink Crew Chicago" is finally back for its seventh season. As well as exploring how cast members have handled life during the COVID-19 pandemic, the new season reveals some of the important causes that the reality stars have been working to highlight.
On September 27, R. Kelly was convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking. "Black Ink Crew Chicago" cast member Charmaine Bey has been vocal in protesting R.Kelly and seeking justice for those affected by his actions. "I was extremely pleased to see him convicted," Charmaine told Nicki Swift. "It's a hard battle here in Chicago, because R. Kelly is from Chicago and Chicagoans love R. Kelly. And he was great at what he did — songwriter, singer. He was a big part of my growing up and a big part of a lot of artists in the industry. He's a big part of their accolades. For instance, Drake just released an album and unfortunately he's sampled one of R. Kelly songs, and R. Kelly is able to benefit from that."
Despite the "hard battle," Charmaine Bey stuck to her cause. Nicki Swift sat down with the "Black Ink Crew Chicago" star to find out more about her decision to publicly protest against R. Kelly.
Charmaine Bey wanted to stand up for women
When it comes to R. Kelly, "Black Ink Crew Chicago" star Charmaine Bey has always felt passionate about seeking justice for women. "For me, it was just more important, just being a woman," Charmaine told Nicki Swift. "No matter what city I'm representing, it's about being a woman and really bringing light to what R. Kelly was doing. And it wasn't right. And I am very, very, very pleased, and I just hope that his victims are pleased. I hope that everyone that was affected, that they can find some peace."
Charmaine is also very aware that the prominence of R. Kelly's case in the media will be triggering for those affected by his actions. "Because I'm sure this coming back up and people having to testify in court and all of these things are very traumatic for people," Charmaine explained. "Women are saying that they were being held against their will, or even if they were staying with R. Kelly, they were brainwashed. My heart even goes out to Aaliyah, for instance. She died so young, and we'll never know her story with R. Kelly. But I am just pleased that he was convicted, and I'm hoping that the people that were affected can find some peace within that. For sure."
Charmaine Bey is a proud Chicagoan
As a fellow Chicagoan, Charmaine felt it was important to stand up for those affected by R. Kelly's actions, even if it put her at odds with some others in the city. "We were filming 'Black Ink Crew Chicago,' and I'm also on the radio. I wanted to bring my platforms in on it to really make it a national thing," Charmaine told Nicki Swift. "And a lot of people were really upset, especially from Chicago. They were just so upset. ... But at the end of the day, I don't regret it."
"I just wanted to stand up for women's voices in general. I hate that it had to be another Black man put behind bars for these crimes. But no matter your color, no matter where you're from, none of that matters," Charmaine continued. "For me, it's about being a woman and bringing light to what women have to go through."
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
"Black Ink Crew Chicago" Season 7 airs on VH1 on Monday nights.