Charmaine Bey Reveals Why She Publicly Protested Against R. Kelly - Exclusive

"Black Ink Crew Chicago" is finally back for its seventh season. As well as exploring how cast members have handled life during the COVID-19 pandemic, the new season reveals some of the important causes that the reality stars have been working to highlight.

On September 27, R. Kelly was convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking. "Black Ink Crew Chicago" cast member Charmaine Bey has been vocal in protesting R.Kelly and seeking justice for those affected by his actions. "I was extremely pleased to see him convicted," Charmaine told Nicki Swift. "It's a hard battle here in Chicago, because R. Kelly is from Chicago and Chicagoans love R. Kelly. And he was great at what he did — songwriter, singer. He was a big part of my growing up and a big part of a lot of artists in the industry. He's a big part of their accolades. For instance, Drake just released an album and unfortunately he's sampled one of R. Kelly songs, and R. Kelly is able to benefit from that."

Despite the "hard battle," Charmaine Bey stuck to her cause. Nicki Swift sat down with the "Black Ink Crew Chicago" star to find out more about her decision to publicly protest against R. Kelly.