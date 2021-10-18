Kate Middleton And Prince William Speak Out About Their Shock Over A Prominent Political Figure Being Murdered
The tragic murder of British politician David Amess has left many reeling — including royals Prince William and Kate Middleton.
The details surrounding Amess' murder are bleak. As reported by The Guardian, Amess was stabbed several times at a church in Leigh-on-Sea during a meeting with constituents on October 15. "Officers were on scene shortly after, arrested a man and recovered a knife. He is currently in custody," Essex police declared in a statement. Per CNN, Amess was eventually pronounced dead at the scene. Sadly, the politician left behind a wife and five children.
Unfortunately Amess' murder marks the second death of a British legislator, subsequently following the fatal attack on late politician Jo Cox in 2016. After learning of yet another member of parliament's murder, Cox's widow, Brendan Cox, took to social media to share his thoughts. "Attacking our elected representatives is an attack on democracy itself. There is no excuse, no justification. It is as cowardly as it gets," he fired out in a tweet.
In a rare moment, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also offered up a few words about the politician's death on social media.
Prince William and Kate Middleton remembered David Amess for his 40-year-long run in public service
Following the gruesome attack and subsequent death of British parliament member David Amess, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a personal message on their Twitter account wherein they remembered him for his commitment to public service. "We are shocked and saddened by the murder of Sir David Amess, who dedicated 40 years of his life to serving his community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues," the royal couple penned before signing off with a simple, "W & C."
Prime Minster Boris Johnson echoed those same sentiments, sharing his own tweet that read, "All our hearts are full of shock and sadness at the death of Sir David Amess MP. He was one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics."
Ironically, Amess' last tweet referenced the same meeting with voters that would prove to be his last. In the final post he included details about the event and encouraged constituents to make an appointment. Our sincere condolences go out to all of Amess' family and friends during this difficult time.