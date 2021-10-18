Kate Middleton And Prince William Speak Out About Their Shock Over A Prominent Political Figure Being Murdered

The tragic murder of British politician David Amess has left many reeling — including royals Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The details surrounding Amess' murder are bleak. As reported by The Guardian, Amess was stabbed several times at a church in Leigh-on-Sea during a meeting with constituents on October 15. "Officers were on scene shortly after, arrested a man and recovered a knife. He is currently in custody," Essex police declared in a statement. Per CNN, Amess was eventually pronounced dead at the scene. Sadly, the politician left behind a wife and five children.

Unfortunately Amess' murder marks the second death of a British legislator, subsequently following the fatal attack on late politician Jo Cox in 2016. After learning of yet another member of parliament's murder, Cox's widow, Brendan Cox, took to social media to share his thoughts. "Attacking our elected representatives is an attack on democracy itself. There is no excuse, no justification. It is as cowardly as it gets," he fired out in a tweet.

In a rare moment, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also offered up a few words about the politician's death on social media.