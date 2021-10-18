Howie Mandel Reveals How Meghan Markle Was On The Set Of Deal Or No Deal

Long before she became the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle served as a briefcase model on the hit gameshow, "Deal or No Deal." Meghan's stint on the show was relatively short-lived, but beginning in 2006, she appeared in 34 episodes, according to her IMDb page. "I remember her being very focused on her acting career and her role as a briefcase beauty, as we were called, was just a stepping stone in her career," fellow briefcase model Lisa Gleave told Harper's Bazaar in 2020.

Back in 2013, Meghan explained her time on "Deal or No Deal" in an interview with Esquire. "I would put that in the category of things I was doing while I was auditioning to try to make ends meet," she said, adding, "I went from working in the U.S. Embassy in Argentina to ending up on 'Deal.' It's run the gamut. Definitely working on 'Deal or No Deal' was a learning experience, and it helped me to understand what I would rather be doing. So if that's a way for me to gloss over that subject, then I will happily shift gears into something else," she said. For the record, Meghan never actually had the winning briefcase.

Although that was many moons ago, there always seems to be chatter about Meghan's time on the show. Keep reading to find out what host Howie Mandel once said about the Duchess of Sussex.