When Did Prince William And Prince Harry Meet Camilla Parker Bowles?

It's safe to say Prince William and Prince Harry once had a complicated relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles. The Duchess of Cornwall had reached infamy for being the mistress of their father, Prince Charles, when he was still married to the late Princess Diana. At one point, she was helmed as the "most hated woman in Britain," due to her direct involvement in the dissolution of Charles and Diana's marriage, per NBC News.

It's been years since Camilla officially became a part of the British royal family. She and Prince Charles wed in 2005, earning her the title "Duchess of Cornwall." It also seems like she has a civil relationship with her husband's sons, but back when they were younger, that allegedly wasn't the case. Per PopSugar, Diana had been open about her feelings about Camilla to her sons and called her "Charles' lady." This supposedly led William and Harry to have ill feelings toward their eventual step-mother.

It's probably also why it took so long for Prince William and Prince Harry to meet Camilla in person. She and their father had known each other since the 1970s and maintained a close friendship, even though they first married other people. So, when did Prince William and Prince Harry meet Camilla Parker Bowles?