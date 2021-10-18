Royal Expert Says It's Possible That Lilibet Diana's Christening Has 'Already Happened'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana, back in June. For months, people have been wondering when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will christen their baby girl — and where. The latter question has actually been the bigger one thus far, as there have been rumors that Harry and Meghan would travel to the UK to christen their daughter at Windsor, just like her big brother Archie, according to Express. However, there have also been reports to the contrary, suggesting that Meghan and Harry will actually christen Lili in California, where they currently live. "There will not be a christening in the UK. It is not happening," a source told The Telegraph on October 11.
On October 13, a rep for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement about Lili's christening. "Plans for the baby's christening have not been finalized, and as such, any assumptions about what will or will not take place are mere speculation," the spokesperson told E! News. Harry and Meghan haven't been forthcoming with any of their plans when it comes to their daughter's christening. In fact, they have yet to even share a photo of the baby, who turned 4-months-old on October 4, and it sounds like that's by design. So, is it possible that the christening already happened? Read on to find out what one royal expert had to say on the matter.
Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle keep Lilibet Diana's christening completely private?
It's no secret that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want complete privacy when it comes to raising their two children. Since they moved to Montecito, California, they've done a great job keeping their two kids out of the spotlight. This is likely why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven't shared any plans about Lilibet Diana's christening. They want complete privacy when it comes to their family. In the October 14 episode of the "Pod Save the Queen" podcast, royal expert Russell Myers weighed in on the possibility that Lili's christening already took place. "The word from their people is they haven't decided [on the christening plans]," he said. "I don't know if I necessarily take that at face value. I think they will probably drop an announcement that it's already happened and that will be all you know about it," he speculated.
And Myers does have a valid point. Harry and Meghan could absolutely have Lili's christening in private, and simply make the announcement that it already happened by way of the Archewell website, for example. We can only hope that the couple decides to share a photo of baby Lili if that's what ends up happening.