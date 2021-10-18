Royal Expert Says It's Possible That Lilibet Diana's Christening Has 'Already Happened'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana, back in June. For months, people have been wondering when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will christen their baby girl — and where. The latter question has actually been the bigger one thus far, as there have been rumors that Harry and Meghan would travel to the UK to christen their daughter at Windsor, just like her big brother Archie, according to Express. However, there have also been reports to the contrary, suggesting that Meghan and Harry will actually christen Lili in California, where they currently live. "There will not be a christening in the UK. It is not happening," a source told The Telegraph on October 11.

On October 13, a rep for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement about Lili's christening. "Plans for the baby's christening have not been finalized, and as such, any assumptions about what will or will not take place are mere speculation," the spokesperson told E! News. Harry and Meghan haven't been forthcoming with any of their plans when it comes to their daughter's christening. In fact, they have yet to even share a photo of the baby, who turned 4-months-old on October 4, and it sounds like that's by design. So, is it possible that the christening already happened? Read on to find out what one royal expert had to say on the matter.