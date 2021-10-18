How Kris Jenner Really Feels About Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker's Engagement

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are the hot rockstar couple of our dreams. They first began dating in December 2020, though they've known each other for years. While a source once told People that Kourtney did not expect their friendship to turn romantic, clearly their love is meant to be: Kourtney and Travis officially got engaged on October 17, and "Kourtney is of course ecstatic. She can't wait to marry Travis," an insider told People of the couple's engagement. "She would also love to have a baby with him." (The reality star and Blink-182 drummer have three children each.)

A source told Radar Online that Travis' beach proposal to Kourtney was anything but spontaneous. "Let's just say this was not a last-minute, spur-of-the moment decision. Every single detail about the engagement was carefully planned," the source said. "From the Rosewood Beach Hotel to the elaborate red roses and white candles, even his black-and-white-striped shirt and her flowing black ensemble was all coordinated for the cameras."

Of course, getting Kris Jenner's stamp of approval is always crucial in the Kardashian-Jenner world. Given that Kris has been outspoken before about her children's relationships, how does she feel about Kourtney's engagement?