How Kris Jenner Really Feels About Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker's Engagement
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are the hot rockstar couple of our dreams. They first began dating in December 2020, though they've known each other for years. While a source once told People that Kourtney did not expect their friendship to turn romantic, clearly their love is meant to be: Kourtney and Travis officially got engaged on October 17, and "Kourtney is of course ecstatic. She can't wait to marry Travis," an insider told People of the couple's engagement. "She would also love to have a baby with him." (The reality star and Blink-182 drummer have three children each.)
A source told Radar Online that Travis' beach proposal to Kourtney was anything but spontaneous. "Let's just say this was not a last-minute, spur-of-the moment decision. Every single detail about the engagement was carefully planned," the source said. "From the Rosewood Beach Hotel to the elaborate red roses and white candles, even his black-and-white-striped shirt and her flowing black ensemble was all coordinated for the cameras."
Of course, getting Kris Jenner's stamp of approval is always crucial in the Kardashian-Jenner world. Given that Kris has been outspoken before about her children's relationships, how does she feel about Kourtney's engagement?
Kris Jenner can't stop gushing about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's engagement
Kris Jenner has had nothing but positive things to say Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship, and she showed off her excitement on both Instagram and Twitter, cross-posting photos of their engagement on each platform. "Congratulations to the most beautiful, adorable, affectionate, fabulous, made for each other couple in the world!" exclaimed the momager, who was in attendance when Travis went down on one knee. "Love you guys!!!!!!" Clearly, Kris can't wait to see her first-born get married for the first time — especially after Kourtney's 10-year-long, on-and-off again relationship with Scott Disick.
But perhaps even more exciting than Kourtney and Travis' engagement is that it looks like fans will get to see how it all unfolded. In fact, a source close to the family told InTouch magazine that "the engagement will be aired on the Kardashian's new Hulu series." The source also added that Kris is working hard to get their wedding on the show "once Kourtney and Travis decide on a date." Kris is apparently "absolutely ecstatic about the engagement," the source continued. "[She has] welcomed Travis into the family with open arms."
The world can clearly see how happy Kourtney is with Travis, and it looks like the couple has the official blessing from Kris Jenner herself. Congratulations!