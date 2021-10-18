Gwen Stefani Just Let Everyone Get A Closer Look Into One Of Her Most Personal Moments With Blake Shelton
Unlikely power couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton captured hearts across America after they fell in love on the set of "The Voice." Both were previously married before finding each other — Stefani to rocker Gavin Rossdale and Shelton to fellow country songbird Miranda Lambert — which explains why they opted to take things slow. But after dating for five years, Shelton popped the question in October 2020 and he and Stefani tied the knot earlier this summer. During an appearance on the July 20 episode of "Tell Me About It with Jade Iovine," Stefani was clearly blissfully happy, copping to "total honeymoon vibes" as she called her big day "literally the greatest moment" and "one of the greatest moments of [her] life."
However, Stefani had her doubts as to whether that wedding day would actually arrive. Back in January, the "No Doubt" frontwoman told Jimmy Fallon that she "didn't have any idea" whether her longtime partner would propose. "It was kind of in my mind like, 'We've been together a long time now. What's going on?' I was in that place in my head," she shared on the set of "The Tonight Show" (via USA Today). Thankfully, this "Hollaback Girl" is now married and looking back on the anniversary of her engagement to the "Boys 'Round Here" singer. To commemorate the milestone, Stefani shared never-before-seen photos of the proposal to her Instagram, proving that Shelton truly left her speechless.
Inside Blake Shelton's romantic proposal to Gwen Stefani
On October 17, Gwen Stefani gave fans a sneak peek into the moment Blake Shelton dropped to one knee. "One year ago today?!" the blushing bride captioned the series of videos. "October 17th 2020 we got engaged! @blakeshelton I love you! Gx #how? #backtothefuture #slowdown." In one photo, Stefani covers her face with both hands, evidently overcome with emotion, as Shelton kneels before her. In another, she flaunts her engagement ring for the camera. Stefani also included a video that appeared to have been taken moments after the actual proposal. The post (which was liked over 200K times and counting) was met with an outpouring of love from the power couple's fans. "This is so sweet. Made me cry. Especially the second photo," one user commented, while another dubbed them "[THE] BEST COUPLE EVER."
Though the twosome aren't as much for social media PDA as Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, they have certainly had their share of sweet moments together. In 2018, Shelton revealed that his relationship with Stefani helped him get back from "rock bottom" after splitting from Miranda Lambert (via Us Weekly). "Here we are three years later, and every day that goes by just feels like a stronger bond between the two of us, and it constantly feels like it's going to the next level," he said. We're looking forward to how the duo commemorate next year's anniversary!