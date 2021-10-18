Gwen Stefani Just Let Everyone Get A Closer Look Into One Of Her Most Personal Moments With Blake Shelton

Unlikely power couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton captured hearts across America after they fell in love on the set of "The Voice." Both were previously married before finding each other — Stefani to rocker Gavin Rossdale and Shelton to fellow country songbird Miranda Lambert — which explains why they opted to take things slow. But after dating for five years, Shelton popped the question in October 2020 and he and Stefani tied the knot earlier this summer. During an appearance on the July 20 episode of "Tell Me About It with Jade Iovine," Stefani was clearly blissfully happy, copping to "total honeymoon vibes" as she called her big day "literally the greatest moment" and "one of the greatest moments of [her] life."

However, Stefani had her doubts as to whether that wedding day would actually arrive. Back in January, the "No Doubt" frontwoman told Jimmy Fallon that she "didn't have any idea" whether her longtime partner would propose. "It was kind of in my mind like, 'We've been together a long time now. What's going on?' I was in that place in my head," she shared on the set of "The Tonight Show" (via USA Today). Thankfully, this "Hollaback Girl" is now married and looking back on the anniversary of her engagement to the "Boys 'Round Here" singer. To commemorate the milestone, Stefani shared never-before-seen photos of the proposal to her Instagram, proving that Shelton truly left her speechless.