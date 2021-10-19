Why A Nonprofit Organization Refuses To Accept Any Money From Jamie Lynn Spears' Memoir
While Britney Spears continues the fight for her freedom, her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, is slated to release a memoir. Back in July, Us Weekly reported that the new book, which was rumored to be titled, "I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring it Out," is due out in January 2022. Following the news, fans started slamming Jamie Lynn for using lyrics from her sister's most popular song for her own success. Shortly after the news broke, however, the publishing house released a statement on Twitter. "...premature information about Jamie Lynn Spears's still-in-development book project has been erroneously released online to book retail sites. We deeply regret that incorrect and incomplete information about her book has appeared in the public space, particularly at this sensitive time for Jamie Lynn and her family," the statement read, in part.
On October 11, Jamie Lynn took to Instagram to share the cover of her book, which has officially been titled, "Things I Should Have Said." "I can't believe I finally finished writing my book!!!" Jamie Lynn captioned the post. Jamie Lynn explained that a portion of the proceeds would go to the nonprofit organization, "This Is My Brave." "They are doing amazing work to support and encourage people as they bravely share their experiences," Jamie Lynn wrote. However, it sounds like her plans to partner with the nonprofit have come to a screeching halt. Keep reading to find out more.
This Is My Brave issued an apology
The "This Is My Brave" nonprofit has released a statement on Instagram, announcing that the organization will not accept any donations from the sales of Jamie Lynn Spears' new book. "We hear you. This Is My Brave was recently recommended to be a beneficiary organization for the proceeds from Jamie Lynn Spears' upcoming book. We have made the decision to decline the offer of receiving proceeds from the book sales," the caption of a post read. The organization also issued an apology to "anyone" who may have been "offended."
While the organization did not outright explain the reasoning for not accepting any money from Jamie Lynn's book sales, it seems obvious that the decision stemmed from Britney Spears' ongoing conservatorship case, according to Page Six. This is also evidenced by the many comments from Britney fans on "This Is My Brave's" Instagram post. In her virtual court appearances in 2021, Britney has accused her family of "conservatorship abuse."
The organization's move comes just weeks after Britney's dad, Jamie Spears, was removed as her conservator by Los Angeles Supreme Court Judge Brenda Penny. "The current situation is not tenable," Judge Penny said at the September 29 court hearing, according to The New York Times. Britney's case will return to court on November 12.