Why A Nonprofit Organization Refuses To Accept Any Money From Jamie Lynn Spears' Memoir

While Britney Spears continues the fight for her freedom, her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, is slated to release a memoir. Back in July, Us Weekly reported that the new book, which was rumored to be titled, "I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring it Out," is due out in January 2022. Following the news, fans started slamming Jamie Lynn for using lyrics from her sister's most popular song for her own success. Shortly after the news broke, however, the publishing house released a statement on Twitter. "...premature information about Jamie Lynn Spears's still-in-development book project has been erroneously released online to book retail sites. We deeply regret that incorrect and incomplete information about her book has appeared in the public space, particularly at this sensitive time for Jamie Lynn and her family," the statement read, in part.

On October 11, Jamie Lynn took to Instagram to share the cover of her book, which has officially been titled, "Things I Should Have Said." "I can't believe I finally finished writing my book!!!" Jamie Lynn captioned the post. Jamie Lynn explained that a portion of the proceeds would go to the nonprofit organization, "This Is My Brave." "They are doing amazing work to support and encourage people as they bravely share their experiences," Jamie Lynn wrote. However, it sounds like her plans to partner with the nonprofit have come to a screeching halt. Keep reading to find out more.