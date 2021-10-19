Jill Duggar Shares Candid Life Update Following Miscarriage Announcement
Jill Dillard and her husband Derick Dillard shared some devastating news on October 11. "We recently found out we were expecting our third baby. We were thrilled! However, a few days later we started miscarrying," Jill captioned an Instagram video. In a blog titled "Happiness turns to heartbreak" posted to the Dillard Family website, Jill and Derick opened up about the heartache they were experiencing after learning that their baby didn't make it to term. Jill and Derick were over the moon to be expecting their third child together, and had already told their boys, Israel and Samuel. "It was fun to see so much joy in the boys' faces as we shared the news with them. They were full of questions and so excited as we talked about the pregnancy and how they would get to be involved along the way and after baby was born," the family's blog post read.
Jill and Derick also shared the name that they had chosen for their baby, even though they didn't know the little one's gender. "We picked a name that we feel encompasses our baby's significance and the life we will always remember: River Bliss Dillard," the blog post read. On October 18, Jill provided a bit of a life update. Keep reading to find out what she wanted to share.
Jill Dillard thanked family and friends for their support
Jill Dillard took to her Instagram Stories to share what she and her family have been up to lately. "Hey guys, I just wanted to hop on here really quickly and it's been a little bit since I've shown my face on here. As you all know, it's been kind of a crazy season for us," Jill explained, filming herself while sitting in a car. "The recent loss of our baby River and we've just been taking more family time kind of regrouping and getting back into some normal rhythms," she added.
Jill and Derick Dillard have been receiving an outpouring of messages and support following the loss of their baby, and Jill wanted to take a minute to say thank you. "Just wanted to hop on here and just say thank you to family and friends who have reached out, supported us, bringing us meals, cleaning our house, like all the things," she said. She revealed that she and Samuel were out and about, picking up a "long overdue pickup order" at Walmart, but she wanted to be sure to "say hey" to her 1.7 million followers.