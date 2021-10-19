Jill Duggar Shares Candid Life Update Following Miscarriage Announcement

Jill Dillard and her husband Derick Dillard shared some devastating news on October 11. "We recently found out we were expecting our third baby. We were thrilled! However, a few days later we started miscarrying," Jill captioned an Instagram video. In a blog titled "Happiness turns to heartbreak" posted to the Dillard Family website, Jill and Derick opened up about the heartache they were experiencing after learning that their baby didn't make it to term. Jill and Derick were over the moon to be expecting their third child together, and had already told their boys, Israel and Samuel. "It was fun to see so much joy in the boys' faces as we shared the news with them. They were full of questions and so excited as we talked about the pregnancy and how they would get to be involved along the way and after baby was born," the family's blog post read.

Jill and Derick also shared the name that they had chosen for their baby, even though they didn't know the little one's gender. "We picked a name that we feel encompasses our baby's significance and the life we will always remember: River Bliss Dillard," the blog post read. On October 18, Jill provided a bit of a life update. Keep reading to find out what she wanted to share.