Jim Edmonds' Shocking Response To Meghan King's Surprise Wedding

Viewers first met Meghan King on Season 10 of "The Real Housewives of Orange County." At the time, she was married to former MLB player Jim Edmonds — although the relationship would quickly come to a sour end. In June 2019, the former center fielder was accused of sending inappropriate photos to another woman on the day Meghan gave birth to their sons, per Us Weekly. While Edmonds admitted he "had a lapse in judgement," he denied there being any physical relationship with the woman.

In October 2019, just one day after the couple's five-year wedding anniversary, the former St. Louis Cardinals player filed for divorce from Meghan. The couple endured a messy split, with Meghan accusing her husband of having an affair with their 22-year-old nanny. The baseball star denied the allegations against him, per Us Weekly. The couple's divorce was finalized in May and Edmonds proposed to his Playboy model girlfriend, Kortnie O'Connor, just two months later.

Meanwhile, Meghan met Cuffe Owens, the nephew of president Joe Biden, in September on a dating app. "Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together," King told Brides. The pair tied the knot after just four weeks together at Cuffe's childhood home in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. President Joe Biden was in attendance. So, what did Jim Edmonds think about the couple's whirlwind romance?