Is This Kate Middleton's New Makeup Routine?
Whenever Kate Middleton showcases a new outfit or makeup look in public, we want to buy it. In a world overrun with glamorous celebrities and fashion influencers, Kate is arguably the one to beat, at least royally speaking. Of course, royal fans have always debated who dresses better – Kate or Meghan Markle – and whether or not the queen approves of Kate and her fashion choices. The jury is out on that, but the one thing essentially everyone can agree on is that Kate has impeccable style.
Kate has arguably been a style icon ever since she caught classmate Prince William's fancy as she walked the runway in the famed "see-through dress" for a charity fashion show during her St. Andrews years, per the Mirror. (The dress later sold at auction for an adjusted $107,000 USD.) Aside from being a good dresser, though, Kate is simply gorgeous. Over the years, much has been said of Kate's makeup and hair game. How exactly do we get her long luscious locks? We're still trying to figure that out, but luckily, her makeup is a lot easier to recreate. Kate reportedly likes to use a discontinued Urban Decay palette for her eyes, a Lancome mascara, and also likes to indulge in the occasional spray tan, per Town & Country.
According to experts, though, Kate's looks have majorly changed in recent weeks.
Kate Middleton is changing things up
Kate Middleton made waves in the beauty world when she attended the Earthshot Prize Ceremony with her husband, Prince William, dressed in the same Alexander McQueen dress she wore nearly a decade ago, per Glamour. Incredibly, she looked like she hadn't aged a day.
Laura Kay, a fashion and beauty expert, told the Daily Mail Kate was "defying the laws of aging" with her new look. The secret to aging backward? According to Kay, it's all in the routine. "Kate's makeup is fresh with a pink rosy blush to contour her cheekbones," Kay said. "She again has opted for deep smokey eyes that is recently becoming her 'go-to' look when she makes a public appearance."
The most noticeable difference in Kate's new look is her eyebrows. Kate's eyebrows are naturally thin, but they appeared quite thick at the event, leading Kay to suggest she had microblading. "Kate's brows are full and bushy and you can see fine hair strokes to the outer edges of her brows," she said. Microblading is a form of semi-permanent tattooing used to make your eyebrows appear naturally fuller (via Cosmopolitan). The actual trick to Kate's age-defying look, though, may be her commitment to a minimal vibe that highlights her natural beauty — although she did leave a little room for a fun lip. "Besides Kate's defined eyes, her makeup is natural," Kay explained. "Apart from her lips where Kate has opted for a silver metallic sparkle..."