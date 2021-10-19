Is This Kate Middleton's New Makeup Routine?

Whenever Kate Middleton showcases a new outfit or makeup look in public, we want to buy it. In a world overrun with glamorous celebrities and fashion influencers, Kate is arguably the one to beat, at least royally speaking. Of course, royal fans have always debated who dresses better – Kate or Meghan Markle – and whether or not the queen approves of Kate and her fashion choices. The jury is out on that, but the one thing essentially everyone can agree on is that Kate has impeccable style.

Kate has arguably been a style icon ever since she caught classmate Prince William's fancy as she walked the runway in the famed "see-through dress" for a charity fashion show during her St. Andrews years, per the Mirror. (The dress later sold at auction for an adjusted $107,000 USD.) Aside from being a good dresser, though, Kate is simply gorgeous. Over the years, much has been said of Kate's makeup and hair game. How exactly do we get her long luscious locks? We're still trying to figure that out, but luckily, her makeup is a lot easier to recreate. Kate reportedly likes to use a discontinued Urban Decay palette for her eyes, a Lancome mascara, and also likes to indulge in the occasional spray tan, per Town & Country.

According to experts, though, Kate's looks have majorly changed in recent weeks.