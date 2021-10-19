The Tragic Death Of Music Producer D. Hill
Music producer D. Hill (given name Darius Hill) has died, according to iHeart.
While the cause of the fast-rising 25-year-old producer's death has yet to be determined, he was "found dead," per iHeart, on October 14. The sad news was first confirmed, per iHeart, by Hill's colleague, producer Mojo Krazy. As he wrote in a short and somber tweet, "RIP D. HILL." Later, Tracey West, a woman who is purportedly Hill's grandmother, also confirmed his passing with a somber Facebook post. "Y'all, please pray for my family. My sweet grandson Darius Hill has passed away .. Continue to Pray for his Family and Friends as we all go through the day ahead," she penned (via The U.S. Sun).
News of Hill's death spread like wildfire in the music world and left many figures in the industry reeling. "Mannnnn not my bro D Hill. RIP brother you left some historyyy on earth," fellow music producer Ozan Yildirim penned in a tweet. Meanwhile another colleague paid homage to the way in which Hill climbed up the ranks in his chosen profession. "I really watched him from day 1 grow into the producer he became. Cut him his first check from @DIGITALNAS label in 2018, lil bruh used to come to my studio to make beats for future, ended up making life is good," he fondly wrote. Here's more on the late D. Hill.
D. Hill collaborated with Drake and Future
As reported by iHeart, burgeoning music producer D. Hill collaborated with many rappers including Lil Wayne and Lil Uzi Vert before landing his big break in the industry when he was enlisted to join the ranks of acclaimed rappers Drake and Future on the singles, "Life is Good," and "Desires," on which he has producer credits.
But it wasn't all good times for the producer. In an interview with Complex in 2020, Hill reflected on his struggles to make it big in the industry. "When I first came out here [to Atlanta], I was just crashing on people's couches who would allow me to do so," he confessed. "Because of that, I stayed in Atlanta for months at a time on people's couches." He also admitted that at times he "would sleep in the car just to save everybody else from inconvenience."
Fortunately, the hard times didn't last forever. Shortly after learning that "Life is Good" with Future and Drake was closing in on diamond status this March, Hill took to his Instagram account to celebrate the good news. "I was poor as hell, wondering how [I] was going to eat & pay my $250 roommate fee. Thank you, Jesus," Hill penned in the celebratory Instagram post. Our sincere condolences go out to Hill's loved ones during this difficult time.