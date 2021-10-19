The Tragic Death Of Music Producer D. Hill

Music producer D. Hill (given name Darius Hill) has died, according to iHeart.

While the cause of the fast-rising 25-year-old producer's death has yet to be determined, he was "found dead," per iHeart, on October 14. The sad news was first confirmed, per iHeart, by Hill's colleague, producer Mojo Krazy. As he wrote in a short and somber tweet, "RIP D. HILL." Later, Tracey West, a woman who is purportedly Hill's grandmother, also confirmed his passing with a somber Facebook post. "Y'all, please pray for my family. My sweet grandson Darius Hill has passed away .. Continue to Pray for his Family and Friends as we all go through the day ahead," she penned (via The U.S. Sun).

News of Hill's death spread like wildfire in the music world and left many figures in the industry reeling. "Mannnnn not my bro D Hill. RIP brother you left some historyyy on earth," fellow music producer Ozan Yildirim penned in a tweet. Meanwhile another colleague paid homage to the way in which Hill climbed up the ranks in his chosen profession. "I really watched him from day 1 grow into the producer he became. Cut him his first check from @DIGITALNAS label in 2018, lil bruh used to come to my studio to make beats for future, ended up making life is good," he fondly wrote. Here's more on the late D. Hill.