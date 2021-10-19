The Truth About Harry Styles' Sexy Marvel Role
Resident hot person Harry Styles was long-rumored to be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He was linked to "The Eternals" — directed by "Nomadland"'s Chloe Zhao – which already boasts a star-studded cast including Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Brian Tyree Henry, Kit Harington, per IMDb.
While appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in August, Harington (aka Jon Snow of "Game of Thrones) was grilled on Styles' possible involvement, but Harington pleaded the fifth. "No idea, unless I've been re-cast and he's playing my part, not a clue," the actor replied. Fallon pressed Harington and asked if the two saw each other on set. "I hear he's a great guy ... lovely chap I think. I don't know, I've never met the guy," Harington answered. Hmm.
The rumors originated in September 2020 when it was announced that Styles would appear in the film "Don't Worry Darling." A writer for Deadline tweeted the news as the singer's "first acting gig since 'Dunkirk'" (via Bounding into Comics). This caused podcaster Kris Tapley to seemingly let the cat out of the bag about Styles' MCU debut. "Second if we're counting the Marvel movie no one knows he's in," Tapley tweeted out before quickly deleting the evidence, per the outlet. This led many fans to speculate about which character Styles would portray. Well, now we know more about his role, and indeed, it's a pretty good match.
Harry Styles' MCU character has control of people's emotions, much like in real life
Following the world premiere of "The Eternals" in Los Angeles, California, Variety writer Matt Donnelly took to Twitter to break the news that Harry Styles was indeed part of the Marvel universe. In a big, sexy way. "Big reveal from #TheEternals premiere — Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos," Donnelly tweeted on October 19. Apparently, Styles' Marvel debut was limited to an appearance in a post-credits scene, per Polygon, but the possibilities were enough to send his fans into a scintillating frenzy.
Styles' Eros character is the brother of Thanos, but he is decidedly more human-like than the Avengers' greatest foe, per Game Revolution. In the comics, Eros (who is also known as Starfox), teams up with The Avengers and has the "power to manipulate the emotions of others," per Polygon. Remind you of Harry Styles' ... power over us? You're not the only one.
"'[S]upposedly [he] has the ability to stimulate arousal from afar'- is this Starfox or Harry Styles?" one fan tweeted. Others declared they may lose control of their emotions once Style's character was revealed. "[I] apologize in advance for the person [I] will become if [H]arry S]tyles really is in the [E]ternals movie," another fan wrote. Thing is, if Styles really is being teased, he could be joining the MCU for later films in a huge way. Um, clear our schedules for the next five years?