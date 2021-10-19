The Truth About Harry Styles' Sexy Marvel Role

Resident hot person Harry Styles was long-rumored to be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He was linked to "The Eternals" — directed by "Nomadland"'s Chloe Zhao – which already boasts a star-studded cast including Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Brian Tyree Henry, Kit Harington, per IMDb.

While appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in August, Harington (aka Jon Snow of "Game of Thrones) was grilled on Styles' possible involvement, but Harington pleaded the fifth. "No idea, unless I've been re-cast and he's playing my part, not a clue," the actor replied. Fallon pressed Harington and asked if the two saw each other on set. "I hear he's a great guy ... lovely chap I think. I don't know, I've never met the guy," Harington answered. Hmm.

The rumors originated in September 2020 when it was announced that Styles would appear in the film "Don't Worry Darling." A writer for Deadline tweeted the news as the singer's "first acting gig since 'Dunkirk'" (via Bounding into Comics). This caused podcaster Kris Tapley to seemingly let the cat out of the bag about Styles' MCU debut. "Second if we're counting the Marvel movie no one knows he's in," Tapley tweeted out before quickly deleting the evidence, per the outlet. This led many fans to speculate about which character Styles would portray. Well, now we know more about his role, and indeed, it's a pretty good match.