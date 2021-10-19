CNN's John King Reveals Private Health Condition For The First Time
CNN journalists are well-versed in the art of reporting and delivering news, however, many of them do not expect to be the subject of these stories. But it happens, like when CNN anchor Kasie Hunt had a brain tumor removed in October. Luckily, CNN was supportive of Hunt during this harrowing time. "They [CNN] have said that all that matters is that I bounce back the way I need and that I can take whatever time to heal," Hunt exclusively told People.
Another CNN staffer who made headlines is Brooke Baldwin, as she got diagnosed with COVID-19 in April 2020. The now ex-anchor wrote about her experiences for CNN, sharing, "I got sick and lost my ability to do my job. I was suddenly cut off from my purpose, and even isolated from my own husband, left to experience the virus firsthand all by myself. Like so many others."
Now, John King, another high-profile CNN anchor, just revealed on live television something very personal about the state of his health, and how that diagnosis affects him while living in the pandemic.
John King revealed he has multiple sclerosis
CNN's John King is known for making election news coverage fun and digestible with the help of his "magic wall." Now, King has found himself in the center of the news cycle after sharing "a secret" he had "never spoken before." He told his co-workers during an October 19 segment, "I am immunocompromised. I have multiple sclerosis. So I am grateful you are all vaccinated." King added, "I am grateful my employer says all of these amazing people who work on the floor, who came in here in the last 18 months when we are doing this, are vaccinated now that we have vaccines."
There's been an outpouring of love and support from fans on Twitter who learned about King's diagnosis. One Twitter user proclaimed, "John King's marathon election nights at the magic wall are looking even more impressive." While Bethany Crudele, a senior producer of CNN's "New Day," tweeted, "Grateful to my friend and colleague @JohnKingCNN for sharing his personal story and helping to explain why the push to get vaccinated is so personal for those who are immunocompromised and for their families."
According to the CDC, those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised make up about 3% of the United States' adult population, and they are "extremely vulnerable to COVID-19" with a higher risk for "serious illness." Additionally, the CDC notes "immunocompromised people don't always build the same level of immunity after vaccination the way non-immunocompromised people do."