CNN's John King Reveals Private Health Condition For The First Time

CNN journalists are well-versed in the art of reporting and delivering news, however, many of them do not expect to be the subject of these stories. But it happens, like when CNN anchor Kasie Hunt had a brain tumor removed in October. Luckily, CNN was supportive of Hunt during this harrowing time. "They [CNN] have said that all that matters is that I bounce back the way I need and that I can take whatever time to heal," Hunt exclusively told People.

Another CNN staffer who made headlines is Brooke Baldwin, as she got diagnosed with COVID-19 in April 2020. The now ex-anchor wrote about her experiences for CNN, sharing, "I got sick and lost my ability to do my job. I was suddenly cut off from my purpose, and even isolated from my own husband, left to experience the virus firsthand all by myself. Like so many others."

Now, John King, another high-profile CNN anchor, just revealed on live television something very personal about the state of his health, and how that diagnosis affects him while living in the pandemic.