Was Jennifer Gates' Wedding Complicated By Her Famous Parents?

Weddings are a time of love, celebration and, if you're the bride or groom, immense stress. From your venue being double-booked to your flowers showing up wilted, anyone who's ever gotten hitched knows that if something can go wrong during planning a wedding, it will. And if you're the child of divorced parents, things like seating arrangements, new partners, and built-up resentment just adds an extra tier to your already towering wedding cake of stress. So, spare some sympathy for Jennifer Gates, who not only got married during a global pandemic but had to navigate complex family dynamics to boot.

Jennifer's parents, tech pioneer Bill Gates and philanthropist Melinda French Gates officially divorced in August, after nearly 27 years together (via CNN). Jennifer herself has been open about how their separation was tough on her, admitting in an Instagram story (via People) that "It's been a challenging stretch of time for our whole family."

But, did her parents' divorce complicate her wedding to Nayel Nassar? And how did she handle the pandemic restrictions?