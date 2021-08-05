Bill Gates Opens Up About How He Really Feels About His Divorce

After 27 years of marriage, Bill and Melinda French Gates' love story came to an end. The pair announced the news of their plans to divorce in May, much to the shock of fans across the globe. Bill shared that their decision came after a lot of work on their relationship and a "great deal of thought."

"​​Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives," the tweet read. "We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives." The couple also asked for space and privacy as they "navigate this new life."

In August, Bloomberg reported that the pair finalized their divorce, but details on how they split the massive $152 billion fortune were not immediately clear. The papers also said that neither Bill nor Melinda had plans to change their name or ask for spousal support. According to other terms in their separation contract, the couple split their properties, but it wasn't clear who got which house.

In 2019, a spokesperson for Bill admitted that the mogul had an affair almost 20 years prior, but "it ended amicably." Aside from that, there's another regret that Bill has.