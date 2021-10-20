Why Doesn't Jason Sudeikis Go By His Real Name?

Sometimes you find out a fact so shocking that it puts your whole world into a tailspin, making you question if anything you ever believed was actually true. Is the sky actually blue? What's on the dark side of the moon? Is the moon even real? One of these mind-blowing moments came to pass when Jason Sudeikis casually dropped the life-altering bombshell that his name... isn't actually Jason.

The Emmy-winning "Ted Lasso" star appeared on The Today Show to discuss his partnership with Abbott Nutrition and Real Madrid in the fight to help end malnutrition in kids. Later, in a true or false segment, he also revealed that he actually goes by his middle name, astonishing viewers all over the world. Of course, it isn't unusual for actors to go by a stage name, especially if their real name is something embarrassing or unglamorous, like Gumby.

So, what is Sudeikis's actual name? Is it Gumby? And if not, why doesn't he use it?