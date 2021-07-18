The Anecdote About Jason Sudeikis That Has People Emotional

Jason Sudeikis has been in the headlines lately because "Ted Lasso" Season 2 begins on July 23. In addition, Sudeikis talked to GQ about his split from Olivia Wilde while also discussing the upcoming season of the Apple TV+ hit, creating plenty of buzz. The GQ cover story revealed that Sudeikis' friends and castmates believe that he and his on-screen character are the same people.

According to GQ, when "Ted Lasso" became a hit, reporters asked Sudeikis how he and his character were alike. The actor tried to wave off comparisons. But "every time he tried to wave off Ted, fellow castmates or old friends of his would correct him to say: 'No.' They'd say: 'No, that is you. That is you. That's not the best version of you. It's not you on mushrooms; it's not you hanging off a boat; it's just ... you,'" he recalled.

The Apple TV+ series premiered in 2020 and immediately became a bright spot in a dark year. The New York Times called "Ted Lasso" and Sudeikis "America's Nicest Export." The freshman show received 20 Emmy nominations. Sudeikis' friend Marcus Mumford told GQ, "He is quite like Ted in lots of ways. He has a sort of burning optimism, but also a vulnerability, about him that I really admire." And a recently shared anecdote about the actor only further proved this. Keep reading to find out more.