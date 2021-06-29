Jason Sudeikis' Relationship With Ted Lasso Co-Star Gets Confirmed

Jason Sudeikis won hearts and minds with his hit show "Ted Lasso." The Apple TV+ comedy was like a hug the world needed in 2020, with Sudeikis and the team getting rave reviews. The comedy centers on Kansas football coach Ted Lasso who comes to the U.K. to coach soccer, which he knows nothing about. In an interview with Collider, the actor explained he wanted to make "a show that doesn't use snark as a currency. It was an exercise in trying to prove to myself that it's possible to be a good person and still be interesting." In a bit of good news, it's been confirmed that Sudeikis is officially in a relationship with one of his "Ted Lasso" co-stars.

Like his character, Sudeikis seems to be a real-life nice guy. However, he hasn't had the best year off-screen. His longtime fiance Olivia Wilde supposedly started dating Harry Styles while they were still together. Page Six reported that Sudeikis discovered that Wilde had been dating Styles as far back as October 2020; when he confronted her about Styles, the couple broke up. A source close to the couple told Page Six, "Jason loves Olivia — he completely adores her, and that's what makes this so sad. He's always been committed to making their family work."

After all that, fans are likely happy to hear the positive news about Sudeikis' love life. Keep reading to learn more about his new relationship with his "Ted Lasso" co-star.