How Michelle Young Really Felt During Her First Bachelorette Rose Ceremony

Season 18 of the "Bachelorette" is finally underway, and Bachelor Nation is ready to watch former contestant Michelle Young try and find love in front of millions of viewers. Michelle was first introduced to "The Bachelor" world in Season 25 with Matt James. The contestant was a wild card, entering the season late in the game and coming out as runner-up in Matt's quest to find love. The reality star follows "The Bachelorette" Katie Thurston's (who was a contestant alongside Michelle) season, which aired earlier in the summer.

Prior to her life on TV, Michelle was a basketball player turned elementary school teacher. The star revealed to E! News' "Daily Pop" prior to her season premiere how her students played a role in helping her find love, revealing to the show "there's going to be one or two people who are not there for the right reasons ... I just wanted to be able to identify them." Michelle added, "I can see lies coming from across the classroom. It helped me out a little bit."

The "lies" are just getting started on Michelle's season of "The Bachelorette," with the first episode premiering on October 19. While fans tuned in, Michelle turned to social media to reveal some of her true behind-the-scenes emotions, even revealing how she felt during her first rose ceremony.