Fans Are Freaking Out About Christina Aguilera's New Music. Here's Why

It's an exciting time for Christina Aguilera fans, as she is gearing up to release new music.

During a July chat with TooFab, the "Fighter" hitmaker revealed she has plans of releasing two new albums — one in English and another in Spanish. "I've always kind of inserted different styles within my albums," Aguilera said, adding, "The last record kind of explored me coming out of a time where I was feeling like I was coming out of a place where I wasn't so happy and I wanted to rediscover who I was as an artist and being able to do that again ... now I'm in really great place." The singer noted that both albums are going to be "two different feels."

This will be Aguilera's second Spanish album, as her first, titled "Mi Reflejo," came out in 2000. In promotion of her album's release, Aguilera told Billboard in June about why she decided to embrace her Ecuadorian roots. "My message, as in all my music, stands for being fearless to explore who you are. It's never too late to open a new door. Although it's scary to dive into territory that isn't your first language, it still doesn't erase who I am and how I want to express myself in all aspects of what intrigues and inspires me," she explained.

Aguilera has officially updated the public about her Spanish music once again — and her fans have something to say about it.