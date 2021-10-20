Everything We Know About Jamie Lee Curtis' Daughter, Ruby
Jamie Lee Curtis and her daughter Ruby Guest are currently making headlines, which made us realize we don't know much about the iconic actor's youngest child. The 25-year-old is the daughter of Jamie Lee and director Christopher Guest, and came out to her parents as trans in 2020. This moment, Ruby told People in an in-depth interview in October, was "scary" — but she "wasn't worried ... they had been so accepting of me my entire life." Along with the Q&A in the publication, Jamie Lee and Ruby publicly shared the first photos of the 25-year-old since her transition.
Jamie Lee and Christopher adopted their first daughter, Annie, in 1986, per The Sun, and adopted Ruby in 1996 right after she was born. Neither of the Guest girls are in the spotlight nearly as often as their famous parents, so it's exciting for everybody to be allowed a glimpse into their lives. In a July interview with AARP, Jamie Lee announced that Ruby had come out as trans, but we haven't gotten to hear from Ruby herself until now.
In addition to the fact that Jamie Lee is endlessly supportive of her daughter, here's what we learned about Ruby herself.
Jamie Lee Curtis' daughter Ruby is very private, but wanted to publicly come out as trans
Jamie Lee Curtis and daughter Ruby Guest talked about Ruby's transition for the first time in an interview with People. Ruby isn't famous in the industry like her parents, which is exactly what she wants. But she also explained that if publicly coming out as trans can "help others," she's "happy to be more visible." "[The public] finally get[s] to see who I've always been ... inside, but now I finally get to show it on the outside," she said.
Ruby also revealed the reason she waited to come out publicly, explaining that a "negative experience in therapy" as a teen made her keep her true identity close to the vest for seven years. But when she was 21, she "told the person who is now my fiance that I am probably trans. And they said, 'I love you for who you are.'" Ruby's partner has always been supportive of her, and while Ruby hasn't revealed her fiance's name, we do know that they are set to be married in 2022, according to her mom's interview with AARP — with none other than Jamie Lee Curtis herself as the officiant. (We'll waiting for our official invites!)
As for other facets of her life, People reports that Ruby has a pretty normal-person job as a computer gaming editor, a career that makes perfect sense for her — as she has a passion for gaming, and, after all, is the daughter of famous director Christopher Guest.