Everything We Know About Jamie Lee Curtis' Daughter, Ruby

Jamie Lee Curtis and her daughter Ruby Guest are currently making headlines, which made us realize we don't know much about the iconic actor's youngest child. The 25-year-old is the daughter of Jamie Lee and director Christopher Guest, and came out to her parents as trans in 2020. This moment, Ruby told People in an in-depth interview in October, was "scary" — but she "wasn't worried ... they had been so accepting of me my entire life." Along with the Q&A in the publication, Jamie Lee and Ruby publicly shared the first photos of the 25-year-old since her transition.

Jamie Lee and Christopher adopted their first daughter, Annie, in 1986, per The Sun, and adopted Ruby in 1996 right after she was born. Neither of the Guest girls are in the spotlight nearly as often as their famous parents, so it's exciting for everybody to be allowed a glimpse into their lives. In a July interview with AARP, Jamie Lee announced that Ruby had come out as trans, but we haven't gotten to hear from Ruby herself until now.

In addition to the fact that Jamie Lee is endlessly supportive of her daughter, here's what we learned about Ruby herself.