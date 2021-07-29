What Jamie Lee Curtis Revealed About Her Child's Gender Identity

When it comes to Hollywood veterans, it's safe to say that actor Jamie Lee Curtis is still in it for the long haul. Her 1978 debut in the slasher film "Halloween" cemented her as one of the greatest scream queens of all time. And since then, her career has been an array of cross-genre, glowing delights, from her comedy turns in "My Girl," "Freaky Friday," and the deliciously dark "Knives Out," to her more dramatic portrayals in movies like the 1996 "The Heidi Chronicles," adapted from the late noted playwright Wendy Wasserstein's play of the same name, and which won her only one of her many, many Golden Globe awards.

And as a recent interview with the Hollywood Walk of Fame-er indicates, it seems like Curtis' versatility and openness as an actor doesn't only fall strictly within the parameters of her craft — it appears in all facets of her life, both public and personal.

In a July interview with AARP magazine (via Page Six), Curtis talked about a number of subjects, from her philanthropic endeavors to her past battles with addiction and how she and her husband, "Waiting for Guffman" star and director Christopher Guest, make their marriage work. But notably, she opened up for the first time about one of her two children: her daughter, who has come out as transgender. So, what did Curtis have to say about her child? Read on after the jump to find out more.