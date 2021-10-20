Teresa Giudice Shares Heartbreaking Message In Honor Of Late Mother

Teresa Giudice wrote a sweet and heartbreaking birthday message on her Instagram to her mother Antonia Gorga, who died in March 2017. "Happy Birthday to my Beautiful Mommy in heaven. I miss you so much, there isn't a day that goes by without something reminding me of you," Teresa said. "Thank you for being my guardian angel and always looking after me and the girls. I love you forever."

Both of Teresa's parents' deaths hit her and her family really hard, and Teresa was never afraid to share her feelings about it during Season 11 of "Real Housewives of New Jersey." "I miss my dad so much," Teresa said. "I feel like an orphan now. I feel like I'm all alone, but I'm happy he's with my mom." Teresa also poured out her feelings about her mom's death on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Brandi Glanville's "Unfiltered" podcast. "I miss her so much, and it's just the hardest thing. Life's good, and life sucks. I needed my mom still. She was 66," Teresa said (via The Daily Dish). "She was too young."

According to Page Six, Teresa posted on her Instagram story a photo of a new tattoo on her left rib cage dedicated to her deceased mother back in March. The tattoo says "Sempre Insieme," which means "always together." The message is clear: Teresa's mother will be with her, forever.