Heidi Klum's Halloween Throwback Is Something To See
You may know Heidi Klum as a world-famous supermodel, a host of "Project Runway," and a judge on "America's Got Talent" — but do you know her *real* talent? Since her very first spooky season debut back in 2000, the German-born beauty truly shines at her annual Halloween party. A-lister attendance at the bash has grown since its early days, and the celebrity costumes have only gotten more outrageous as a result. But even with all the competition, Klum reigns supreme as the Queen of Halloween. "I embrace that title! And I always want to live up to it, year after year," the star said in a 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "When I moved to America, I immediately fell in love with Halloween and the spookiness of it. All that was missing was a fantastic party. It felt like a real opportunity for me."
Klum isn't content with dressing up as something simple, like a witch or cat (no offense to those classics, of course!). Instead, she's sunk serious hours and money into truly terrifying transformations. Who could forget the time she sat in a prosthetics chair for 10 hours to become a flesh-eating alien? Or when she arrived at her own party on horseback? Even in the midst of the pandemic, Klum still got into the spooky spirit of things with a Halloween video she shared on Instagram. This year is bound to be no different, but while we speculate about Klum's costume, here's a look at one of her most memorable throwbacks.
Heidi Klum's Halloween throwback proves her dedication
On October 19, Heidi Klum took to Instagram with an iconic Halloween #TBT to get fans amped up about what's sure to be an epic 2021 getup. "Green was always my favorite color #HeidiHalloween Flashback 2018," the supermodel captioned her video, which showed a behind-the-scenes look at the prosthetics that went into her Princess Fiona costume. Judging by the sped-up clip, Klum sat in the makeup chairs for hours. And many, many makeup artists contributed to her look!
For a little context on the costume, back in 2018, Klum coordinated with her then-boyfriend Tom Kaulitz who naturally, went as the Shrek to her Fiona. Praising his dedication to her favorite holiday, Klum told Entertainment Tonight, "It is so sweet that he's actually doing this. I've done this many times, doing prosthetics and all of this stuff, so for him to go through this is pretty phenomenal." She added, "It's special that I finally found my Shrek." Aww!
Because Klum's Halloween costumes are so elaborate, she begins planning for them months in advance — but everything is kept quiet up until the big day. However, her kids "always know" beforehand, Klum revealed to People (via Hello Magazine). "They always wonder how it's done, and I have fittings and people come over when I have to try different pieces on." It looks like we'll be waiting with everyone else to see what the Queen of Halloween dresses up as this year!