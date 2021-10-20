Heidi Klum's Halloween Throwback Is Something To See

You may know Heidi Klum as a world-famous supermodel, a host of "Project Runway," and a judge on "America's Got Talent" — but do you know her *real* talent? Since her very first spooky season debut back in 2000, the German-born beauty truly shines at her annual Halloween party. A-lister attendance at the bash has grown since its early days, and the celebrity costumes have only gotten more outrageous as a result. But even with all the competition, Klum reigns supreme as the Queen of Halloween. "I embrace that title! And I always want to live up to it, year after year," the star said in a 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "When I moved to America, I immediately fell in love with Halloween and the spookiness of it. All that was missing was a fantastic party. It felt like a real opportunity for me."

Klum isn't content with dressing up as something simple, like a witch or cat (no offense to those classics, of course!). Instead, she's sunk serious hours and money into truly terrifying transformations. Who could forget the time she sat in a prosthetics chair for 10 hours to become a flesh-eating alien? Or when she arrived at her own party on horseback? Even in the midst of the pandemic, Klum still got into the spooky spirit of things with a Halloween video she shared on Instagram. This year is bound to be no different, but while we speculate about Klum's costume, here's a look at one of her most memorable throwbacks.