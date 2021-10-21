Inside Flavor Flav's Recent Arrest

Flavor Flav found himself in legal trouble on October 5, according to People, when he was involved in a serious situation that turned violent. The incident took place in Las Vegas, where he got into an argument with a woman and ended up poking and grabbing her as well as forcefully taking her phone. She also reportedly "lunged" at him, per Billboard. The Henderson Police Department responded and Flavor Flav was arrested and now faces a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.

Although the woman wasn't identified by name, Billboard reports that legal documents show that she is in a relationship with the star and the two have a child together. In fact, their son was apparently present during the fight and attempted to settle things between the two. Flavor Flav will be fighting the charges, with his attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, releasing a statement, saying, "In alleged domestic violence cases, there are often two sides to the story and we will explain our side in the courtroom."

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.