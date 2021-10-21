How Prince Harry Caused More Royal Drama From Afar

The last time Prince Harry stepped foot in the U.K. was during the summer of 2021 for the unveiling of a Princess Diana statue at Kensington Gardens. Harry and his brother Prince William stood side by side for the unveiling, and even issued a joint statement, per Newsweek, that said, "Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy."

While they say distance makes the heart grow fonder, the Duke of Sussex perhaps believes the distance between him and the rest of the royal family should stay in place, as he opted not to travel back to London for a private party to celebrate the statue with Harry and other high-profile guests. The Independent suggests his absence will certainly loom over the party, making things even more awkward for William and the rest of the royals.

Harry also won't be in London for Remembrance Sunday, which is the next calendar date that the royals are expected to gather together in public. Instead, Harry will be heading back to New York City to help honor veterans at the Intrepid Museum's Salute to Freedom gala along with his friend Jon Bon Jovi in November, according to Page Six. Clearly, Harry prefers landing in the Big Apple in peace than in London as one big ball of stress.