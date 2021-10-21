Royal Expert Slams Meghan Markle As 'Restless.' Here's Why
Meghan Markle appears to be living her very best life in California. After she and Prince Harry left the UK in early 2020 and moved into a new home in Montecito a few months later, she has been focused on her family, the Archewell Foundation, and making money in an effort to live a financially independent life, according to BBC News. Of course, this means that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have to find their own ways to earn money since they aren't getting any sort of financial help from Harry's family back in London. Meghan and Harry have been spending time at home with their two children, Archie and Lilibet Diana, but have also been diligently making plans to ensure their success in the world, whether that be through book deals or charitable endeavors — and just about everything in between.
When you stop and think about everything that Harry and Meghan have accomplished over the past year or so, it has been fairly impressive. And while the two have carved out a pretty good path for themselves that will take them well into the new year, they don't seem to be slowing down any. However, there is at least one person who is criticizing Meghan at this point. Keep reading to find out why.
Meghan Markle has her hand in many things
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been wearing several different hats in 2021 alone. Not only did they become parents to a baby girl back in June, but they've also shared several new ventures that they plan on fleshing out as the next several months go by. Meghan, for example, is working on her very first animated show called "Pearl," according to Variety. On her birthday, she launched the 40x40 initiative in an effort to help women who lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic get back into the work force. On October 20, Meghan penned an open letter to Congress that was published on the Paid Leave for All website. In the letter, Meghan made a case for paid family leave in the United States.
Meghan's latest move has drawn criticism, however. "This is what she wants of course, I mean she really does want to try and be a politician," royal expert Angela Levin said, according to Express. "She also wants to make films, she wants to star in them, she also wants to tell people how to invest their money. I mean the list is becoming endless and actually, nothing really gets done," Levin continued. She went on to say that Meghan and Harry "dip in and dip out," claiming that Meghan is "very restless." The duchess "doesn't concentrate on one thing to try and make that go well," Levin added.