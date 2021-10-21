How Meghan McCain Really Feels About The View's COVID Debacle
During the September 24 episode of "The View," it was announced on-air that co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro had to quickly leave the stage because they tested positive for COVID-19, despite the fact that both of them were fully vaccinated from the virus. This was during the same episode where the co-hosts were about to interview Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris. And while they were rushed off the stage before Harris' sit-down interview, it turns out that their tests were false positives.
On September 27, Joy Behar explained to the audience what had happened during the awkward turn of events. She explained, "We want to thank Vice President Harris and her incredible team working with us to make sure everyone was safe and for still doing an interview with us under extraordinary circumstances. We never came into contact with the vice president, nothing, and we followed all protocols and precautions to ensure her safety."
Needless to say, people have been wondering what former "The View" co-host Meghan McCain thinks of the debacle. After all, it's not very often that you see the producers pull a move like that, knowing that their reputation would be at stake. Luckily, McCain did chime in with some interesting choice of words.
Meghan McCain said "The View's" COVID-19 scare was a 'waste of tax payer dollars'
On "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen on October 20, Meghan McCain summed up her feelings about "The View's" COVID-19 drama. McCain said, "You know, Sunny and I are still really good friends and I felt bad for her. I know how seriously she takes interviewing candidates. I also thought that for anyone who knows how a president or a vice president travels, that's like 80 crew deep if not more, and a lot of tax dollars to blow up for no reason. It's embarrassing. It is a waste of taxpayer money, legitimately." She added, "I was also told, to my understanding, that she had some big announcement to reveal on 'The View' that was never revealed. It's just a total waste."
When McCain threw the question back at Cohen and asked him what he thought of the ordeal, he admitted that it certainly looked awkward, too. And while Vice President Kamala Harris herself has not made any comments about the ordeal, per CNN, it will be interesting to see if she books a future appearance on "The View" any time soon.
We surely can all agree it was an awkward moment. But we could also go on all day about the Trump family's excessive travel expenses during Donald Trump's presidency also on the taxpayer's dime, or other Republican ironies arguably in that realm that McCain could take to task.