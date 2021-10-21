How Meghan McCain Really Feels About The View's COVID Debacle

During the September 24 episode of "The View," it was announced on-air that co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro had to quickly leave the stage because they tested positive for COVID-19, despite the fact that both of them were fully vaccinated from the virus. This was during the same episode where the co-hosts were about to interview Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris. And while they were rushed off the stage before Harris' sit-down interview, it turns out that their tests were false positives.

On September 27, Joy Behar explained to the audience what had happened during the awkward turn of events. She explained, "We want to thank Vice President Harris and her incredible team working with us to make sure everyone was safe and for still doing an interview with us under extraordinary circumstances. We never came into contact with the vice president, nothing, and we followed all protocols and precautions to ensure her safety."

Needless to say, people have been wondering what former "The View" co-host Meghan McCain thinks of the debacle. After all, it's not very often that you see the producers pull a move like that, knowing that their reputation would be at stake. Luckily, McCain did chime in with some interesting choice of words.