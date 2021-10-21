The Real Reason This Rising Star Quit NCIS: New Orleans

In an interview with Tamron Hall, Shalita Grant revealed the real reason she left "NCIS: New Orleans," a decision she said was "about a year-and-a-half in the making" — and it all had to do with her hair. Grant said her treatment from the hair department was "totally different" than her white co-workers, saying she had to buy her own wigs and come in with her hair already done despite the show being "a multi-million dollar production." Grant also documented the physical damage the hair department inflicted on her natural hair. "I had already had a bald spot in my head from Season 2," she said. "In the front of my head, I was threatening baldness."

Grant also noted an experience where she was blamed for not wanting to walk in the rain out of fear of messing up her hair, even though her white co-workers also felt the same way. After this, word began to spread around Hollywood that she was "difficult" to work with. "And for a Black woman in the business, you know that is a death sentence," she told Hall.

The disconnect between Black actors and hair departments is nothing new. Aisha Dee of "The Bold Type" wrote a lengthy Instagram post about her own troubles. "It took three seasons to get someone in the hair department who knew how to work with textured hair," Dee revealed. We only hope such revelations will help change the industry for the better.