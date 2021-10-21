How Jill Duggar Plans To Remember Baby River

Jill Duggar hopes to create comfort and commemoration out of sadness and tragedy. The reality star and mother of two recently announced that she and her husband Derick Dillard had been expecting a third child, but they lost the child in a miscarriage. Jill revealed the heartbreaking loss via their blog on October 11.

The former star of the TLC show "Counting On" was hopeful about their third child, and her two sons Israel and Samuel were excited to welcome the new family member. Despite not knowing the child's sex, Jill and Derick named the baby River Bliss Dillard, explaining their reasoning in their blog post. "One meaning for River is 'tranquil' ...and here in Arkansas, rivers are often a serene, beautiful escape in nature. We also like how the River talked about in the Bible (Rev. 22:1-5) represents God's life-giving presence." As to the middle name, Bliss, they wrote, "Our baby is living in perfect bliss with the Lord and was such a gift that brought immense joy and happiness to us even though only with us here on earth for a short time."

The Dillard's fans have expressed their support in comments on social media, and Jill gave a life update thanking supporters, admitting, "it's been a little bit since I've shown my face on here." On October 21, she posted another update explaining the nice thing she's doing for her family to commemorate River and cope with the loss.