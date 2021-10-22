Royal Expert Reveals What Prince Philip Would Say To The Queen About Her Health Today If He Was Still Alive
Queen Elizabeth was forced to cancel a trip to Northern Ireland the week of October 18 after her doctors advised her to rest for a "few days," according to NBC News. Buckingham Palace has not been forthcoming with information about the queen's health, but maintains that she is in "good spirits," despite taking some time off. On October 20, the queen was taken to the hospital to undergo some tests. "Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits," the palace said in a statement, according to BBC News. The report indicates that the queen traveled to King Edward VII's Hospital by car "where she was seen by specialists." Further details about her health were not made available.
The queen is back at her home in Windsor where she is believed to be resting. However, she certainly isn't the type to spend the day in bed. BBC News reports that the queen resumed some light work upon her return from the hospital. And while her ailment doesn't sound overly serious, a royal expert is weighing in on what Prince Philip would be telling his wife if he was still alive. Keep reading to find out.
Prince Philip would encourage Queen Elizabeth to slow down
It seems safe to assume that no one knew Queen Elizabeth better than her husband, Prince Philip — the two had been married for 73 years, after all. Royal expert Angela Levin said that Philip would have encouraged his wife to "slow down" amid these health concerns. "I think if Prince Philip was still around, he would exercise a bit of control and say 'look, stop it, don't go to so many engagements and relax a bit,'" Levin explained during an appearance on talkRadio, according to the Daily Mail. "We've got to sort of encourage her to take a step back or sideways or something to allow her body to recover from the engagements that she does. I think it's a fight between her head and her body, because she wants to do it, she feels she can, she's very articulate, she's absolutely spot on with everything she says, but her body is 95-years-old," Levin added.
And Levin might have a point. Although the queen is at an advanced age, she still keeps a fairly busy schedule that is filled with meetings, appearances, and travel. She seems very determined and is very dedicated to her role as monarch — but she does need to realize that she's no longer a spring chicken — even if she sometimes feels that she is.