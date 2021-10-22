What Did Alec Baldwin Delete From Instagram After Firing A Prop Gun That Killed A Crew Member?

Looking back on photos can show you some pretty haunting stuff, even if that wasn't originally its intention. Tragically, this is the case with an image Alec Baldwin shared just hours before firing a prop gun on the set of "Rust" that ended up killing the film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and wounding the director, Joel Souza.

The tragic incident occurred on October 21 in New Mexico, where the movie is being filmed, per Santa Fe New Mexican. Police have launched an investigation into the shooting, including finding out "what type of projectile was discharged," per the sheriff's office, as well as determining if the situation was an accident. Baldwin has given a statement to law enforcement, according to the outlet, and no charges have been filed as of now.

"The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today's tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna's family and loved ones," a spokesperson for the film said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. "We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department's investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event."

Many people are wondering about Baldwin since the incident and have checked his social media. That's when they noticed a recently posted photo to his Instagram page went missing.