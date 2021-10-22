Did Beyonce Just End Her Feud With Kim Kardashian?

There's no denying the fact that Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian have a lot in common: They're both ultra-famous women who are incredibly successful, they're both mothers, and they both married men who are just as notable as they are. However, it seems like their similarities couldn't overcome the things that appeared to push them apart — which is why it's been rumored for years that there has been a feud between the two.

Although the situation seemed to suggest that it was Beyoncé who didn't like Kim — in fact, that is exactly what a source claimed to Page Six — it's always been a bit more complicated than that. For instance, quite a bit went down between their respective husbands, Jay-Z and Kanye West: West has repeatedly called out Bey and Jay for everything from not attending his and Kim's wedding to their kids not playing together, and the rappers were involved in a breach of contract dispute, per Billboard. The friction that's been both personal and professional may have been too much to allow these women to form any kind of lasting friendship. Or maybe they just weren't really interested in being pals?

While we may never truly know all of the details around what went down between Beyoncé and Kim, what we do know is that Queen B may have just finally ended the feud by doing something super sweet.