What Teresa Giudice's Engagement Ring Reveals About Her Relationship - Exclusive

Teresa Giudice is engaged to her boyfriend, Luis Ruelas, according to People magazine. The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star and her beau took their relationship to the next level while on vacation together in Greece. "It was absolutely exquisite. The choreographed fireworks display illuminated a 'Marry Me' sign as Louie got down on one knee. Teresa was completely surprised," a source told the outlet. Teresa and Luis started dating in July 2020, and moved in together in early 2021, according to Us Weekly. Since Teresa and Luis took their relationship public, they've both often shared photos and videos of their adventures together, taking to their respective Instagram accounts to express some PDA.

It's been a big year for the couple, who moved into a "Beverly Hills-style mansion" in New Jersey in early October, Page Six reports. Their engagement is very exciting for them both, and exclusive photos — including shots of Teresa's stunning engagement ring — were shared by People. Mike Fried of The Diamonds Pro told Nicki Swift that Teresa's new bling is about 8-carats and has an estimated value of $300,000. Keep reading to find out what the ring says about her relationship.