What Teresa Giudice's Engagement Ring Reveals About Her Relationship - Exclusive
Teresa Giudice is engaged to her boyfriend, Luis Ruelas, according to People magazine. The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star and her beau took their relationship to the next level while on vacation together in Greece. "It was absolutely exquisite. The choreographed fireworks display illuminated a 'Marry Me' sign as Louie got down on one knee. Teresa was completely surprised," a source told the outlet. Teresa and Luis started dating in July 2020, and moved in together in early 2021, according to Us Weekly. Since Teresa and Luis took their relationship public, they've both often shared photos and videos of their adventures together, taking to their respective Instagram accounts to express some PDA.
It's been a big year for the couple, who moved into a "Beverly Hills-style mansion" in New Jersey in early October, Page Six reports. Their engagement is very exciting for them both, and exclusive photos — including shots of Teresa's stunning engagement ring — were shared by People. Mike Fried of The Diamonds Pro told Nicki Swift that Teresa's new bling is about 8-carats and has an estimated value of $300,000. Keep reading to find out what the ring says about her relationship.
Teresa Giudice's engagement ring suggests that she and Luis Ruelas are committed to one another, diamond expert says
Teresa Giudice's new engagement ring is undoubtedly one to write home about, as they say. Luis Ruelas chose an oval-cut diamond which "are incredibly popular this year for celebrity engagement rings," according to Mike Fried. The center stone "is supported by four prongs and her band is lined with more diamonds in a channel setting," Fried tells Nicki Swift, adding that the "fancy-cut diamond offers elongated elegance that adds instant personality."
Fried explained that the band of Teresa's new bauble is different from others because it's channel set. He explained that the setting "adds thickness to the ring along with modern flair." When we asked Fried how the ring represented Giudice and Ruelas' romance, he said that the "ring demonstrates that the couple isn't afraid to be themselves and choose what they like. The size of the diamond is another indicator that Luis is committed and cares deeply about what's important to Teresa."
Giudice has been flaunting her new ring all over Greece since Ruelas proposed to her. On October 22, she shared some photos from Thessaloniki, and some pics from a helicopter ride over the island of Santorini.