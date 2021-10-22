We Finally Know Tawny Kitaen's Cause Of Death

Actor and music video legend Tawny Kitaen died on May 7 at 59 years old, with the cause of death unknown at the time. Kitaen (whose real first name was Julie), made a name for herself in the heavy metal scene of the '80s by appearing on the cover of two album covers for the band RATT, the second of which went triple-platinum, per Variety.

She later became a famous music video mainstay who starred in legendary music videos such as Whitesnake's "Here I Go Again," and "Is This Love." Kitaen parlayed that success into an acting career, as she appeared in various films including "Bachelor Party," and "Witchboard," and even snagged a spot as Jerry's girlfriend in an episode of "Seinfeld" in 1991, per IMDb.

In 1989, Kitaen married the lead singer of Whitesnake, David Coverdale, but the two divorced in 1991, per Variety. By 1997, she married MLB star Chuck Finley, and the two had two daughters together. Unfortunately, after her marriage to Finley ended in 2002, the actor fell into an unhealthy relationship which resulted in her turning to cocaine use. "I tried it and I went on a run for about six months ... hard," she told the Daily Pilot in 2010. Kitaen was arrested for cocaine possession in 2007, and entered a six-month rehab program in lieu of jail time, per Reuters. The following year, she appeared on "Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew" and worked on turning her life around. But back to what happened.