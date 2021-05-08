The Truth About Tawny Kitaen's Famous Ex-Husbands

Prior to Tawny Kitaen's tragic death on May 7, the actor was nick-named a "music video vixen," after she starred in several music videos for rock band Whitesnake in the 1980s. As per People, Kitaen appeared in music videos for "Here I Go Again," "Still of the Night," "Is This Love," and "The Deeper the Love." Kitaen was also favored by another heavy mental band named Ratt, appearing on two of their album covers and their music video for "Back for More."

Besides being known as a vixen, Kitaen also had acting credits in movies such as "Bachelor Party," "Gwendoline," and "After Midnight," according to IMDb. Kitaen focused less on acting in the later stages of her career and made more appearances on reality shows like, "The Surreal Life," "Botched," and "Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew."

Although Kitaen found success early on in her career, she had a difficult personal life. Kitaen had several run-ins with the law, per People, an addiction problem, and had two failed marriages. Read on to find out about her famous ex-husbands.