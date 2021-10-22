Robert Durst Is Facing Another Murder Charge

Per ABC News, the charges filed against Robert Durst on October 19 did not contain new evidence with regards to the Kathleen McCormack case, including any indication as to the whereabouts of McCormack's remains, which have never been found. However, the complaint is, by all appearances, heavily linked to Durst's conviction for Susan Berman's murder — one which many have ascertained was motivated by Berman's knowledge of Durst's role in McCormack's disappearance.

As ABC noted, the charges were evidenced by previous "files" produced by New York state police, the Westchester DA, and the district attorney's office in Los Angeles. However, the network also noted these files were further substantiated by "conversations with numerous witnesses and observations of defendant's recorded interviews and court testimony," according to the complaint.

In a macabre turn of events, it remains to be seen whether or not Durst will live to make his next court appearance, let alone go through another trial. Shortly after his homicide conviction, Durst was diagnosed and hospitalized with COVID-19; as of the time of this writing, Durst remains in care at USC Medical Center in Los Angeles, per the New York Post, and, as of this writing, is hooked up to a ventilator, according to his attorney Dick DeGuerin.