The Bizarre Way Lisa Rinna Showed Love For Harry Styles

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna has taken her love for Harry Styles to another level. But before we get to all of that, let's quickly recap Lisa's interesting connection to the iconic musician.

Lisa first mentioned Styles on an episode of "RHOBH" in August when she discussed daughter Amelia Hamlin's then-relationship with Scott Disick. Lisa remarked that she'd approve of her eldest daughter, Delilah, marrying her boyfriend Eyal, but couldn't say the same about Amelia and Scott."Why can't it be Harry Styles? Why the f*** is it Scott Disick," Lisa quipped during an "RHOBH" confessional, according to Us Weekly. "My husband, Harry, made it quite clear that he would not object if Delilah and Eyal got married, which is pretty shocking, but that says a lot. I can't say the same for Amelia at this point now."

Luckily for Lisa, Amelia and Scott broke up in September, but she's still pining for Styles as a potential son-in-law candidate. And let's just say she's not shy about expressing that.