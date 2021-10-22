Herschel Walker Just Broke From Trump In A Big Way

It's no secret that NFL star Herschel Walker and former president Donald Trump are mutual fans of one another. The two seemingly forged a friendship since the days Walker played for the New Jersey Generals, a team that played in a league owned by Trump (per NBC News). So, it was only natural when the ex-POTUS threw his support behind Walker's 2022 Georgia state Senate bid. "Herschel Walker is a friend, a Patriot, and an outstanding American who is going to be a GREAT United States Senator," Trump wrote, in part, on his Save America PAC site in September, per The Hill. "He embodies 'America First' and the winning spirit of Georgia... He has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

Walker has been working with Trump since 2018, after the real estate mogul appointed him to his sports council, per Axios — an initiative devoted to promoting athletic endeavors among kids. Speaking about his reasons to run for Senate to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Walker even echoed many of the sentiments behind Trump's speeches and talking points aiming to please the Heartland. "Our country is at a crossroads," Walker stated. "In the United States Senate, I will stand up for conservative values and get our country moving in the right direction. It is time to have leaders in Washington who will fight to protect the American Dream for everybody."

So why did the former athlete make a sudden break from Team Trump in late October?