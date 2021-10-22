Laundrie Family Lawyer Opens Up About Day Brian Left Home

The FBI confirmed on October 21 that Brian Laundrie's remains were identified, yet still, many questions remain about the tragic murder of Brian's girlfriend Gabby Petito, who was killed by strangulation. That said, now there is at least some insight into Brian's state of mind on that day in September when he left his parents house before disappearing into Florida's Carlton Reserve, where his remains were located.

On October 21, Chris and Roberta Laundrie's attorney — Steven Bertolino — made a TV appearance that raised eyebrows. Not only did he express anger during the interview, but he finally provided new details that he and his clients have long kept quiet. And the Laundrie family's silence has long been a point of frustration for the public and, of course, Petito's loved ones. they didn't even return calls or texts from Petito's worried parents. "This is about a woman [Petito] that lived in their [Laundries] house, that at one point was engaged to their son. And they won't talk to their family, they won't reach out," Joseph Petito lamented during an October 9 appearance on Dr. Phil McGraw's talk show.

Now Bertolino is speaking up, sharing new details from the last day his clients saw Laundrie.