What Some Politicians Are Urging The Royal Family To Do About Meghan Markle

It's no secret that Meghan Markle has ruffled some feathers over the past few years. The Duchess of Sussex has found herself at the losing end of many tabloid stories since she and Prince Harry first got together, and it really hasn't gotten any better. One of the biggest things that has fallen on Meghan's shoulders is the blame for Megxit, according to USA Today. Many people have felt that Meghan was the force behind her and Harry's decision to step back as senior members of the royal family — and move out of the UK — even though Harry admitted that it's something he's thought about for years. "I was in my early 20s and I was a case of, 'I don't want this job, I don't want to be here. I don't want to be doing this,'" Harry told Dax Shepard on the May 13 episode of the Armchair Expert podcast.

Although many people have accepted the fact that Meghan and Harry aren't returning to royal life, probably ever, Meghan still finds herself being called the driving force behind many decisions that she and her husband make. A royal photographer even told The Sun that Meghan will be the person behind Harry's new memoir — going so far as to suggest that she will write most of it herself.

The scrutiny of Meghan hasn't improved much, either. Keep reading to find out what politicians are now urging the royal family to do in regard to the duchess.