Why Did Prince William Just Mention Prince Harry?
Have Prince William and Prince Harry moved on from their long-standing rift? That seems to be the rumor since William actually mentioned Harry by name at an event that took place on October 19, according to The Sun. The event, co-hosted by William and his wife, Kate Middleton, was held to thank friends and donors for their contributions in helping make the statue of Princess Diana possible. The sculpture, which was commissioned by William and Harry back in 2017, was unveiled at the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace back on July 1 — which would have been Diana's 60th birthday — according to USA Today.
The event was held at this later date due to coronavirus pandemic concerns, The Sun reported. While there were rumors that Harry would travel across the pond to attend the event, according to the Daily Mail, he didn't end up making the trip. However, Hello! magazine reported that Harry personally reached out to donors to express his thanks. And while he may not have been able to attend in person, William made sure to include him. Keep reading to find out how.
Prince William gave a speech that included Prince Harry
Prince Harry was a part of the October 19 event held at Kensington Palace, even though he wasn't there in person. According to The Sun, Prince William was sure to give his brother credit, including him in a speech — and he mentioned Harry by name. "It was very intimate and sweet. There was a real family feel as many of Diana's 17 godchildren were also there. William made a brilliant speech saying thank you from him and Harry and how happy they both were with the statue. He mentioned Harry by name. The brothers are barely on speaking terms but it's clear the Princess Di statue has done some good," a source told the outlet.
Harry and William were able to put their differences aside for the state unveiling back in July. Photos and videos of the brothers walking side-by-side and talking soon went viral, as the two remained dedicated and focused on the importance of the day. According to BBC News, the brothers even shared a laugh or two. They honored their mother in more ways than one on July 1, and royal watchers loved to see it. Many hope that William and Harry can continue talking and working on getting their relationship back to where it once was — or close to it.