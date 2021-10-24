Why Did Prince William Just Mention Prince Harry?

Have Prince William and Prince Harry moved on from their long-standing rift? That seems to be the rumor since William actually mentioned Harry by name at an event that took place on October 19, according to The Sun. The event, co-hosted by William and his wife, Kate Middleton, was held to thank friends and donors for their contributions in helping make the statue of Princess Diana possible. The sculpture, which was commissioned by William and Harry back in 2017, was unveiled at the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace back on July 1 — which would have been Diana's 60th birthday — according to USA Today.

The event was held at this later date due to coronavirus pandemic concerns, The Sun reported. While there were rumors that Harry would travel across the pond to attend the event, according to the Daily Mail, he didn't end up making the trip. However, Hello! magazine reported that Harry personally reached out to donors to express his thanks. And while he may not have been able to attend in person, William made sure to include him. Keep reading to find out how.