Which Inspirational Group Did Prince Harry Just Praise?
Prince Harry might have left royal life behind, but he has not forgotten about his time in the military. Per Royal UK, Harry served two tours in Afghanistan during his 10 years with the British Army and rose to the rank of Captain. In fact, Harry enjoyed serving in the army so much that he revealed in his mental health docu-series with Oprah Winfrey that those days were some of the "happiest times" in his life. "I got to wear the same uniform as everybody else. I had to do all the same training as everybody else," Harry said (via Parade). "I started from the bottom like everybody else."
Harry's commitment to the military was evident, even after he left the tour, as he continues to champion causes related to veterans and military families. He created the Invictus Games for wounded soldiers and sick service personnel to showcase their abilities and help them recover from their mental, physical, and social challenges, according to Royal UK.
Considering Harry's involvement in military causes, he knows the importance of providing encouragement when it's needed, which is why he has just praised another inspirational group for completing a huge milestone. Find out which group had the pleasure of getting Harry's praise below.
Prince Harry surprised this military group with a call
A group of military veterans representing the charity organization, Walking with the Wounded, were in the midst of a challenging trek when they received an encouraging call from Prince Harry. As Hello! reported, six veterans from the organization were walking 300km, or 186 miles, across the United Kingdom — the equivalent of 10 marathons — as a substitute for their original Grenadier Walk of Oman, which was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Harry, who served as the Patron of the Expedition, phoned the group on October 21 and congratulated them on their accomplishment (per People).
"Guys just remember, you have got to hold on to this moment, you have got to hold on to this feeling," Harry told the veterans. "Because it doesn't matter where you walk, or what you are doing. When inevitably we all end up feeling down, a little bit dark, in the weeks, months and years to come, you will remember back to this. Lean on this experience to pick yourselves up."
In a video posted by the charity, veteran David Adams thanked Harry for checking up on them. "So it was great this evening to receive a phone call from Prince Harry, and the most touching point is that he really is one of us," he said, adding, "He is a veteran, he understands where we are, what the veteran community experience is as well as the serving community." As the saying goes: Once a soldier, always a solider.