Why Was Prince Harry So Deeply Moved While Judging This Competition?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to slow down after making the United States their new home. As they take on new roles outside of their former royal duties, one important new aspect of their legacy seems to be fighting for families.
Recently, Meghan read an open letter to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer about paid parental leave, per People. While Meghan spoke up for parents, at the same time, Prince Harry worked alongside children at the WellChild Hopes and Dreams competition as a judge. WellChild is a charity founded in the United Kingdom that provides care for seriously ill children and young adults. As Harry has been a patron of WellChild since 2007, per Entertainment Tonight Canada, there was no doubt that he would become a judge for its 2021 photo competition, called "Hopes and Dreams: My Life through a Lens."
To be considered, competitors submitted photos that illustrate what life is like for those with serious health difficulties. While judging the competition, Prince Harry found himself becoming quite emotional. But why?
Prince Harry was inspired by the competition
The Duke of Sussex revealed at the competition that he was "deeply moved" by all the submissions. He said, "I wasn't only proud to participate as a judge in this exhibit — I was deeply moved by each and every photograph, as they capture a moment and say so much about their personal story" (per Entertainment Tonight Canada).
The entries came in from children nationwide, per WellChild, and Prince Harry, among his fellow judges — including Gaby Roslin, Nick Fisher, and Chris Westbrook — selected the top four photographs. First place went to Ruby Smallman's "Hope in an Oak," which showcased a young child standing in front of an oak tree representing the beauty of life. Second place went to Noah McNeill with "Naked," third went to Rhea with "Creating to Inspire, and Succeeding to Achieve," and fourth went to Benjamin Morrison with "The Slinky-ing Reading Master's Joy: Living with severe ASD and now seizure-free."
When speaking about the competition, Prince Harry said, "The children and families I've had the honor of meeting over my years working with WellChild have shown incredible optimism, courage, and resilience."
Harry and Meghan reflect on their family to fight for others
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex certainly know the privilege they possess in their lifestyle as parents. Now that the two are parents themselves, events like the WellChild competition have a whole new meaning, as this is not the first WellChild event for Harry and Meghan. The two went to the WellChild awards in both 2018 and 2019.
Yet, in 2019, it all seemed to have sunk in for Prince Harry when he became emotional as he reflected on his son Archie. "It has been over a decade since I first came to these Awards and every year they never fail to surprise and inspire me. Yet this year, it resonates in a different way, because now I'm a father," he said, per Town & Country.
Now, it all seems to resonate even more, as Harry and Meghan recently welcomed their second child, Lilibet Diana, in June. Harry being moved by this year's competition is not just due to the competition, but also a reflection of him becoming a father of two. Prince Harry concluded his thoughts on the competition by adding, "Every person who is part of the WellChild family is a true inspiration. Congratulations to all the entries and a special cheer to the winners!"