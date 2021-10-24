Why Was Prince Harry So Deeply Moved While Judging This Competition?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to slow down after making the United States their new home. As they take on new roles outside of their former royal duties, one important new aspect of their legacy seems to be fighting for families.

Recently, Meghan read an open letter to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer about paid parental leave, per People. While Meghan spoke up for parents, at the same time, Prince Harry worked alongside children at the WellChild Hopes and Dreams competition as a judge. WellChild is a charity founded in the United Kingdom that provides care for seriously ill children and young adults. As Harry has been a patron of WellChild since 2007, per Entertainment Tonight Canada, there was no doubt that he would become a judge for its 2021 photo competition, called "Hopes and Dreams: My Life through a Lens."

To be considered, competitors submitted photos that illustrate what life is like for those with serious health difficulties. While judging the competition, Prince Harry found himself becoming quite emotional. But why?